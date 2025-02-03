U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Saul Alvarado, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, loads munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle during a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 7, 2025. A weapons load competition highlights the skill and precision of weapons load crews in a high-pressure, controlled environment. These competitions prepare Airmen to thrive in fast paced environments that are expected during real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
Keeping fighters armed and ready
