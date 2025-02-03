51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron prepare for take off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to return to Osan AB, Jan. 30, 2025. The F-16s operated out of Kunsan AB to support agile combat employment capabilities for exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. The 51st Fighter Wing exercise, BH 25-2, is intended to affirm the wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested Korean Theater environment while simultaneously supporting core mission essential tasks in another location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)