    51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 11 of 11]

    51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron prepare for take off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, to return to Osan AB, Jan. 30, 2025. The F-16s operated out of Kunsan AB to support agile combat employment capabilities for exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. The 51st Fighter Wing exercise, BH 25-2, is intended to affirm the wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested Korean Theater environment while simultaneously supporting core mission essential tasks in another location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    TAGS

    ACE
    51 Fighter Wing
    36 FS
    Beverly Herd
    36 FGS
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

