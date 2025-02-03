51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, taxis down a runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-16s arrived at Kunsan AB to support agile combat employment operations for exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. The 51st Fighter Wing exercise, BH 25-2, is intended to affirm survivability and operate in contested environments while simultaneously supporting core mission essential tasks in a forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
