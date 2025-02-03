51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff in an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB generated airpower in 24/7 operations in support of agile combat employment initiatives for exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 01:07
Photo ID:
|8853876
VIRIN:
|250129-F-PT849-2132
Resolution:
|4976x3110
Size:
|1.7 MB
Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|1
