51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff in an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB generated airpower in 24/7 operations in support of agile combat employment initiatives for exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)