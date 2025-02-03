Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 10 of 11]

    51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff in an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB generated airpower in 24/7 operations in support of agile combat employment initiatives for exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 8853876
    VIRIN: 250129-F-PT849-2132
    Resolution: 4976x3110
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    51 Fighter Wing
    36 FS
    Beverly Herd
    36 FGS
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

