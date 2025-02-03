51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force deicing truck services an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to Osan Air Base before a flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Personnel navigated additional challenges due to inclement weather during Beverly Herd 25-2. Airmen assigned to Osan AB shoveled snow and enlisted the help of snow sweepers and deicing trucks to ensure they could generate airpower at a forward-deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)