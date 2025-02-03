51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing don their mission-oriented protective posture gear during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Airmen from Osan AB forward deployed to Kunsan AB to conduct agile combat employment dispersal during exercise BH 25-2 to exercise and enhance the ability to rapidly employ and deploy airpower from an alternate location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)