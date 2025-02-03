U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing don their mission-oriented protective posture gear during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Airmen from Osan AB forward deployed to Kunsan AB to conduct agile combat employment dispersal during exercise BH 25-2 to exercise and enhance the ability to rapidly employ and deploy airpower from an alternate location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8853874
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-PT849-2084
|Resolution:
|5210x3256
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.