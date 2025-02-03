51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, taxi down a runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-16s dispersed to Kunsan AB to conduct agile combat employment operations during the Osan AB led exercise, Beverly Herd 25-2. Large force exercises like BH 25-2 involve multiple units and simulated enemy threats across a variety of contingency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)