51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, taxi down a runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-16s arrived at Kunsan AB to support agile combat employment operations for Osan AB’s exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. The 51st Fighter Wing’s exercise, BH 25-2, is intended to affirm the wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean theater of operations while simultaneously supporting core mission essential tasks in a forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)