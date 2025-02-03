51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, taxi down a runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-16s arrived at Kunsan AB to support agile combat employment operations for Osan AB’s exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. The 51st Fighter Wing’s exercise, BH 25-2, is intended to affirm the wing’s ability to survive and operate in a contested environment in the Korean theater of operations while simultaneously supporting core mission essential tasks in a forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8853864
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-PT849-2484
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|780.35 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
