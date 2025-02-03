Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 6 of 11]

    51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Speranza, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, secures cables during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB operated in inclement weather to maintain F-16 Fighting Falcons in a show of agile combat employment capabilities during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 8853865
    VIRIN: 250129-F-PT849-3123
    Resolution: 5286x3304
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    51 Fighter Wing
    36 FS
    Beverly Herd
    36 FGS
    Agile Combat Employement (ACE)

