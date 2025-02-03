51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Speranza, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron, secures cables during Beverly Herd 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB operated in inclement weather to maintain F-16 Fighting Falcons in a show of agile combat employment capabilities during exercise Beverly Herd 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)