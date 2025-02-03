51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Lujan, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, performs checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB deployed to Kunsan AB in support of Beverly Herd 25-2 agile combat employment dispersal to exercise and enhance readiness capabilities of rapidly generating airpower from an alternate operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)