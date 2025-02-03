U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Lujan, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics technician, performs checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon before takeoff at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2025. Members from Osan AB deployed to Kunsan AB in support of Beverly Herd 25-2 agile combat employment dispersal to exercise and enhance readiness capabilities of rapidly generating airpower from an alternate operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8853869
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-PT849-2008
|Resolution:
|5337x3336
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, JEONRABUGDO [CHOLLABUK-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW assets conduct ACE operations out of Kunsan AB [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.