U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron anchor a Bobtail Tractor in a C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of COPE NORTH 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Properly securing heavy equipment ensures the safe transport of mission-essential assets to support multinational operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 17:59
|Photo ID:
|8851882
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-KM882-1041
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cope North 25 Send Off [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.