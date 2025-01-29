Cope North 25 Send Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron anchor a Bobtail Tractor in a C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of COPE NORTH 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Properly securing heavy equipment ensures the safe transport of mission-essential assets to support multinational operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)