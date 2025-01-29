Cope North 25 Send Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Reumont, left, 372 Training Squadron Detachment 23 field training instructor, and Airman 1st Class Madison Mathis, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, inspect equipment during cargo preparation in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Conducting thorough inspections ensures all assets arrive mission-ready, enabling seamless integration with allied forces during Cope North 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)