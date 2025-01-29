Cope North 25 Send Off

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Reumont, 372 Training Squadron Detachment 23 field training instructor, inspects equipment during cargo preparation in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Attention to detail during equipment checks ensures U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside partner nations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 17:59
|Photo ID:
|8851878
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-KM882-1046
|Resolution:
|5768x3838
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
