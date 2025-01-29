Cope North 25 Send Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Ballard, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, unfurls cargo straps while preparing equipment for shipment in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. This hands-on experience helps Airmen refine their logistical skills, ensuring they can rapidly deploy equipment to support exercises such as Cope North 25. This enhances interoperability between the U.S., Japan, and Australia while strengthening collective airpower and regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)