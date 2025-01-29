Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 25 Send Off

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Ballard, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, unfurls cargo straps while preparing equipment for shipment in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. This hands-on experience helps Airmen refine their logistical skills, ensuring they can rapidly deploy equipment to support exercises such as Cope North 25. This enhances interoperability between the U.S., Japan, and Australia while strengthening collective airpower and regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    This work, Cope North 25 Send Off [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

