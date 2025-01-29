Cope North 25 Send Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Masuhara, left, and Senior Airman Rhett Hammon, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron outbound cargo technicians, operate heavy machinery to load and prepare cargo in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. This training ensures equipment is properly secured, allowing forces to sustain operations alongside U.S. allies and partners during Cope North 25, a multinational exercise that enhances joint warfighting capabilities, strengthens regional partnerships, and reinforces a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)