Cope North 25 Send Off

A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, directs cargo loading in preparation of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Coordination between logistics personnel and aircrew is essential to ensuring mission success during Cope North 25, which strengthens joint operational capabilities and enhances the ability of U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces to project airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)