    Cope North 25 Send Off [Image 7 of 8]

    Cope North 25 Send Off

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, directs cargo loading in preparation of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Coordination between logistics personnel and aircrew is essential to ensuring mission success during Cope North 25, which strengthens joint operational capabilities and enhances the ability of U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces to project airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 17:59
    Photo ID: 8851880
    VIRIN: 250129-F-KM882-1002
    Resolution: 4566x3038
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

