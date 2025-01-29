Cope North 25 Send Off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cargo strap lays on the ground during preparation for shipping cargo in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Properly securing equipment is critical to sustaining airpower and maintaining readiness throughout Cope North 25, which enables U.S., Japanese, and Australian forces to operate seamlessly together and respond effectively to regional security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)