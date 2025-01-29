Cope North 25 Send Off

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Roberto Vargas, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, prepares cargo straps in support of Cope North 25 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Properly securing equipment ensures forces can sustain operations alongside U.S. allies and partners during Cope North 25, a key multinational exercise that enhances joint airpower capabilities, strengthens regional security cooperation, and reinforces the ability to respond to real-world contingencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
