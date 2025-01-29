A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron goes through a clear water rinse system treatment upon landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 03:17
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
