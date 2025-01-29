A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron begin to prep for routine maintenance on a B-1B Lancer upon return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 31, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)