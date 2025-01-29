Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron begin to prep for routine maintenance on a B-1B Lancer upon return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 31, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 8851215
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OL684-1019
    Resolution: 7776x5184
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

