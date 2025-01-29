U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron begin to prep for routine maintenance on a B-1B Lancer upon return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 31, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|8851215
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-OL684-1019
|Resolution:
|7776x5184
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.