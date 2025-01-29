A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Duman, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer propulsion craftsman, inspects the undercarriage of a B-1B Lancer, upon its return from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|8851219
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-OL684-1156
|Resolution:
|6831x4554
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
