    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristan Duman, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer propulsion craftsman, inspects the undercarriage of a B-1B Lancer, upon its return from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 8851219
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OL684-1156
    Resolution: 6831x4554
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

