Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., work together in unbolting a panel from a B-1B Lancer after landing from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The Department of Defense will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 8851222
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OL684-1190
    Resolution: 7005x4670
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download