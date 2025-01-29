A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., work together in unbolting a panel from a B-1B Lancer after landing from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The Department of Defense will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)