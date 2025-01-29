A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, unbolts undercarriage panels to start post mission maintenance procedures on a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|8851221
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-OL684-1183
|Resolution:
|7303x4869
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
