Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, unbolts undercarriage panels to start post mission maintenance procedures on a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 8851221
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OL684-1183
    Resolution: 7303x4869
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC
    A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download