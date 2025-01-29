A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron begin to prep maintenance procedures on a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)