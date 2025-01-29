A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, right, signals to Senior Airman Andrew Laudensoager, both 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chiefs, to affix a U-30 towing tractor to an aircraft tow bar prior to maneuvering a B-1B Lancer into a parking spot after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. The Bomber Task Force missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)