A 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer returns to Andersen Air Force Base after successfully accomplishing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in the INDO-PACIFIC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Koch, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, downloads engine data from a B-1B Lancer upon the aircraft’s return from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 31, 2025. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)