Bomber squadron uses “birdbath” to keep B-1B Lancers mission ready during BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., went through their first clear water rinse upon returning from a training mission during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025.



All aircraft stationed within 1.25 miles of salt water require a clear water rinse at least once every 15 days unless washed first according to Air Force technical orders, and the Guam Strike Clear Water Rinse Facility, or "birdbath," was first constructed on the Andersen AFB flightline in May 2013 to comply with that requirement.



“Andersen has one of the most severe environments for aircraft in terms of salt water,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Fletcher, 34th EBS production superintendent. “It’s crucial that we rinse the aircraft after each flight to avoid corrosion, as once that starts, it’s a lengthy process to fix.”



The bombers move through the rinse facility upon landing, prior to parking, and receiving routine maintenance. The facility is integrated into the flightline and consists of 8 water cannons that spray water along the sides of the aircraft, as well as a system of spray bars that supply water to rinse the underside of the aircraft.



"Bomber Task Force deployments are labor intensive," said Lt. Col. Christopher Varnier, 34th Bomber Generation Squadron commander." Considering the high maintenance tempo and inevitable challenges that arise when servicing the bombers, utilizing the birdbath system is a tremendous manning tool. It allows the maintainers to focus on more skill-intensive procedures to enable the mission."



The 34th EBS conducts weekly flying missions that make the birdbath critical in enabling the aircraft to remain mission capable in order to meet U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2025 Date Posted: 02.06.2025 00:22 Story ID: 490215 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber squadron uses “birdbath” to keep B-1B Lancers mission ready during BTF 25-1, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.