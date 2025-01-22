34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, lifts the wheels of a towbar during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The Pacific Air Force preserves the ability to conduct effective operations in highly contested environments, enabling other elements of the Joint and Combined Force. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
