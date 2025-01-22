34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Koch, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron propulsion journeyman, checks technical orders for a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)