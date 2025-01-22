34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darius Saunders, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, bleeds the left brake of a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)