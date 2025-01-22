U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darius Saunders, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dedicated crew chief, bleeds the left brake of a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The BTF mission supports national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 21:44
|Photo ID:
|8844477
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-OL684-1343
|Resolution:
|7836x5224
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.