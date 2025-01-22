Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 5 of 9]

    34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., goes through a clear water rinse after returning from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF 25-1

