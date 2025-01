34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Verkler, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, inserts a nose gear safety pin into a B-1B Lancer during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. The BTF missions are designed to showcase the Pacific Air Force’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)