34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., undergoes a clear water rinse upon return from a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)