A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 27, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8844468
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-OL684-1077
|Resolution:
|8014x5343
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.