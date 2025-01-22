34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andre Monterrosa, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, marshals a B-1B Lancer through a clear water rinse at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 27, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region to support U.S. allies and partners in the goal of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
