A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 27, 2025. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8844467
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-OL684-1027
|Resolution:
|4122x2748
|Size:
|774.7 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancers return to Andersen Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.