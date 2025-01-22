Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 15 of 15]

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron returns to Yokota Air Base after deploying Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division paratroopers at Narashino Training Area during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland, strengthening global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Interoperability
    readiness
    Camp Narashino
    Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
    Free and open INDO-Pacific
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

