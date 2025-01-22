New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Janssen, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, retrieves static lines following static line jumps during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 at JGSDF Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. The exercise demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities and showcased joint readiness and multinational cooperation among participating forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)