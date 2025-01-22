Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 9 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Alan Sutton, 82nd Airborne Division jumpmaster looks out a C130J Super Hercules asigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. Multinational forces showcased tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, demonstrating joint readiness and strengthening allied partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 8843365
    VIRIN: 250112-F-ZV099-1251
    Resolution: 3062x2041
    Size: 253.7 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    readiness
    Camp Narashino
    Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
    Free and open INDO-Pacific
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download