New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper from the 1st Airborne Brigade prepares for static-line jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)