New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron returns to Yokota Air Base after deploying Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division paratroopers at Narashino Training Area during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The event united U.S. and Japanese forces with international allies, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Poland, strengthening global security partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 00:06
|Photo ID:
|8843370
|VIRIN:
|250112-F-ZV099-1058
|Resolution:
|4001x2662
|Size:
|256.36 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
