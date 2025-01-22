Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 10 of 15]

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster gives hand signal to wingman during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 8843366
    VIRIN: 250112-F-ZV099-1360
    Resolution: 4858x3232
    Size: 818.04 KB
    Location: JP
    This work, New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    readiness
    Camp Narashino
    Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
    Free and open INDO-Pacific
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

