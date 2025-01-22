Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 8 of 15]

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster conducts a final safety check during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 8843364
    VIRIN: 250112-F-ZV099-1027
    Resolution: 5001x3327
    Size: 601.78 KB
    Location: JP
    Interoperability
    readiness
    Camp Narashino
    Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
    Free and open INDO-Pacific
    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

