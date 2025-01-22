New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Iosaia Lavata’i, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster conducts a final safety check during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. The multinational forces demonstrated tactical airlift capabilities during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25 over JGSDF Camp Narashino, showcasing joint readiness and multinational cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
