    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25 [Image 11 of 15]

    New Years Jump Indo-Pacific 25

    JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratrooper from the 1st Airborne Brigade prepares for static-line jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during New Year’s Jump in Indo-Pacific 25, Jan. 12, 2025. This critical operation highlights the rapid deployment capabilities and collective readiness of allied airborne forces to address security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 8843367
    VIRIN: 250112-F-ZV099-1036
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 832.54 KB
    Location: JP
