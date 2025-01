CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriel Nadal, a data systems administrator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, swims to a boat during a man overboard drill during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Nadal is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)