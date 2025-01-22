U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriel Nadal, a data systems administrator with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, swims to a boat during a man overboard drill during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Nadal is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8842287
|VIRIN:
|241211-M-WJ190-2797
|Resolution:
|6630x4420
|Size:
|16.43 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.