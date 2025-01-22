CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Babupi, an automotive maintenance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, left, carries supplies while Sgt. Cameron Snider, an elecro-mechanical/information and communication technology maintainer also with CLB 4 provides security during a simulated supply cache drop during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Babupi is a native of Minnesota and Snider is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)