CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Duarte, left, and Lance Cpl. Henry Rigerman, right, both motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hook a cable between two combat rubber raiding craft during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Duarte is a native of Massachusetts and Rigerman is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)