CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4 Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, grab rifles from a bag during a simulated supply cache drop during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)