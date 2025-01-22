CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anner Sarceno, a small craft mechanic, left, and Lance Cpl. Moises SalgadoCano, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Reconnaissance battalion, 3rd Marine Division fix an engine on a combat rubber raiding craft during small boat sustainment training with Combat Logistics Battalion 4 on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Sarceno is a native of Texas and SalgadoCano is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
