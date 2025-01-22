Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 20 of 25]

    CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anner Sarceno, a small craft mechanic, left, and Lance Cpl. Moises SalgadoCano, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Reconnaissance battalion, 3rd Marine Division fix an engine on a combat rubber raiding craft during small boat sustainment training with Combat Logistics Battalion 4 on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. Sarceno is a native of Texas and SalgadoCano is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 08:56
    Photo ID: 8842289
    VIRIN: 241211-M-WJ190-2875
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

