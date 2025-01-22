CLB-4 Conducts Small Boat Sustainment Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Reisinger, a small arms technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, right, provides security while a fellow Marine disembarks a combat rubber raiding craft during a simulated supply cache drop during small boat sustainment training on 3rd Recon Beach, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. CLB 4 provides direct support and tactical logistics to 4th Marine Regiment beyond its organic capabilities in the areas of motor transport and landing support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)